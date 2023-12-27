Trafford’S Rise Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) James Trafford has faced 38 goals in the Premier League, ranking him second for most goals conceded.



This statistic places him just behind Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham. Despite this, Trafford is under the spotlight for his potential.



Burnley, Trafford's team, is near the bottom of the league. They are struggling, five points from safety.



Yet, Trafford's skills are evident. He's faced a barrage of 116 shots, indicating a defensive issue rather than a personal performance.



His 77 saves are commendable, second only to Foderingham's 87. On Boxing Day, Trafford impressed against Liverpool with eight saves.



His footwork is notable, too. He leads in completed passes among goalkeepers, although his accuracy is 11th best.







These stats reflect Burnley's broader challenges. The team won the Championship with a bold style but is finding the Premier League tough.



For Trafford, just 21 and new to this level, it's a steep learning curve.



Previously at Manchester City , he shone at Bolton in League One. There, he set a club record with 26 clean sheets and led goalkeepers in passes.



Despite not playing for City, his move to Burnley for 19 million pounds shows the faith in his talent.



Trafford's year has been intense. He's jumped leagues, moved clubs for a significant fee, and won with England's Under-21 team.



Despite the risk of relegation and being heavily scored against, his prospects are bright. This season is more than just stats; it's about growth and potential.

