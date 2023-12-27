Riyadh Season Women's Tennis Awards Belarusian Player

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarusian tennis player, defeated Ons Jabeur, from Tunisia, in the Riyadh Season Women's Tennis Cup match on Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena, winning 4:6, 6:3, and 6:2.\r

An exciting and enthusiastic ceremony was held in the arena, providing the audience with entertaining details.\r

Sabalenka emphasized that her match with Ons Jabeur was one of the top matchups and that it was enjoyable to play against her. She noted that the Kingdom is making great achievements in hosting important athletic events, particularly tennis matches.\r

The 25-year-old tennis player from Belarus has advanced to elite levels of competition. In September of last year, she finished first in the singles category. She has also won 13 singles titles, including the Australian Open and the Madrid Open in 2023, and six doubles titles, including the Australian Open in 2021.

