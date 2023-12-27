Riyadh Season Women's Tennis Awards Belarusian Player

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r\n\r\nAryna Sabalenka, Belarusian tennis player, defeated Ons Jabeur, from Tunisia, in the Riyadh Season Women's Tennis Cup match on Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena, winning 4:6, 6:3, and 6:2.\r\n\r\nAn exciting and enthusiastic ceremony was held in the arena, providing the audience with entertaining details.\r\n\r\nSabalenka emphasized that her match with Ons Jabeur was one of the top matchups and that it was enjoyable to play against her. She noted that the Kingdom is making great achievements in hosting important athletic events, particularly tennis matches.\r\n\r\nThe 25-year-old tennis player from Belarus has advanced to elite levels of competition. In September of last year, she finished first in the singles category. She has also won 13 singles titles, including the Australian Open and the Madrid Open in 2023, and six doubles titles, including the Australian Open in 2021.
MENAFN27122023007116015312ID1107661633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.