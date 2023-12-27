Missouri resident supports sports betting amidst national changes

(MENAFN) Brett Koenig, a resident of suburban St. Louis, finds himself in an unusual predicament: although he possesses a sports betting app on his smartphone, he's unable to place any wagers due to Missouri's current legal stance on sports wagering. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision over five years ago that paved the way for states to legalize sports betting, Missouri remains among the twelve states where such activities are prohibited.



Expressing his frustration, Koenig remarked on the apparent irony, stating, “It just seems silly that everyone else can do it and we can’t.” In response to this restrictive environment, he initiated a social media initiative named "Let MO Play," aiming to garner public backing for the legalization of sports betting within Missouri's borders.



Data underscores the financial benefits other states have reaped from legalizing sports betting. Since 2018, states that embraced this form of gambling have accumulated over USD4 billion in tax revenues from a staggering USD280 billion in sports wagers. Adding to this landscape, Vermont is poised to join the ranks, commencing sports betting activities on January 11th. However, the prospects for further expansion in 2024 seem uncertain. This hesitancy arises from a combination of political barriers and the intricate financial dynamics between existing gambling entities.



Becca Giden, the policy director at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, a consulting firm based in California, commented on the challenges faced by states like Missouri, noting, “The handful of states yet to legalize are last for a reason: They all have multiple obstacles." Echoing this sentiment, Chris Cylke, the senior vice president of government relations at the American Gaming Association, highlighted the complex landscape, stating that the remaining states are navigating intricate negotiations to optimize benefits within the framework of legalization.

MENAFN27122023000045015682ID1107661631