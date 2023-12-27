Gold increases as US dollar weakens

(MENAFN) Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange experienced an increase on Tuesday coinciding with the weakening of the US dollar.



The gold contract with the highest trading activity for February delivery increased by 0.70 US

dollars, or 0.03 percent, to finish at 2,069.80 dollars per ounce.



Gold surfaced the 2,000-dollar to 2,050-dollar exchange rate recognized in the majority of December. A less robust than anticipated November personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, an inflation indicator favored by the Federal Reserve, enhances market prospects that the Fed will start decreasing interest rates as early as March next year.



The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city house price index increased an accustomed for seasonal factors 0.6 percent in October in comparison to September. Residential property costs in the 20 main US metro markets went up by 4.9 percent in the past year ending in October, increasing for the ninth consecutive month and reaching an all-time peak. This covered gold’s growth to some extent.



Silver for March delivery went down by 16.90 cents, or 0.69 percent to end at 24.396 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery increased by 1.90 dollars, or 0.19 percent, to finish at 995.60 dollars per ounce.



MENAFN27122023000045016186ID1107661628