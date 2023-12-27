HUISON DHA Appeared In International Forum On Omega-3 And Global Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 8-9, the "International Forum on Omega-3 and Global Health", co-sponsored by the Omega-3 and Global Health Research Institute, the International Society for Omega-3 Research, and eChinaHealth, gathered nearly 1,000 top scholars and enterprise representatives in the field of Omega-3 worldwide.

As the founder of Omega-3 and Global Health Research Institute and the president of International Society for Omega-3 Research, Prof. Kang Jingxuan gave a keynote speech titled "Omega-3 as a Solution to Global Health Problems: Opportunities and Challenges" at the beginning of the forum.

As a major partner in the past years, Huison Biotech has been focusing on the industrialization of Omega-3 for 23 years. At the forum, we demonstrated Huison Schizochytrium Powder, Organic DHA Algal Oil and application cases for global industry insiders.





Huison Schizochytrium Powder is a patented product produced through the directional fermentation of "Patented Schizochytrium sp. HS01", which is easier for cows to absorb and provides a solution for the industrialization of Original DHA dairy products, and is an international leader in industrialization technology, which has already been applied in the industrialization of the Yili Group and Mengniu Group.

Huison Biotech is the first company in China to export DHA algal oil, and has obtained international authoritative certificates such as EU Organic Certification, US Organic Certification, EU New Resource Food Certification and US FDA GRAS Certification.

In 2024, Huison Biotech new fermentation industrial park will be put into use as a professional Omega-3 production base, which will achieve an annual capacity of 6,000 tons of DHA algal oil. Due to the impact of nuclear pollution, under the concept of sustainable development, algal oil has become a trend to replace fish oil. In the future, we will work with our global partners to write a new chapter in the adult lipid health market, and further cooperation in the salmon and pet fields.





