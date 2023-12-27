Vera Therapeutics To Participate In The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunologic diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in San Francisco, CA from January 7 – 11, 2024. The management team will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 9th Time: 3:00 PM PST Webcast:

A replay of the event will be available for 90 days and can be accessed by visiting the“Investor Calendar” section of the Vera Therapeutics website.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera's mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF or BLyS) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger's disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit .

