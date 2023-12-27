Valyant Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Hi Auto And Kea To Resolve Patent Litigation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colo., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valyant AI, Hi Auto, and kea have entered into a settlement agreement to resolve their pending litigation related to Valyant's patents for voice ordering technology. The terms of the agreement are confidential.

With these litigations behind them, Valyant AI, Hi Auto, and kea each will be able to focus on continuing to revolutionize and transform the use of conversational AI technology by the restaurant frontline workforce.





About Valyant AI

Valyant AI is a pioneering technology company specializing in conversational AI solutions for the quick-service restaurant industry. With a mission to transform the customer and employee experience through innovation, Valyant AI's virtual assistant, Holly, revolutionizes the QSR and drive-thru experience, increasing efficiency, accuracy, and profitability for restaurant operators. Learn more at .

About Hi Auto

Developed by leading professors, AI veterans, and former Google employees, Hi Auto is a leader in drive-thru voice AI ordering using in-house natural language processing, high-accuracy voice recognition, coupled with human supervision. Hi Auto is deployed at hundreds of restaurants across the US. Hi Auto is a global company with teams in the US, Europe, Asia, and Israel. For more information visit: Hi

About kea

kea is on a mission to enhance customer service, streamline operations, and boost revenue through human-centered conversational AI. CEO Adam Ahmad founded“the cashier in the cloud” in 2018, and has since digitized phone ordering for 10 enterprise-level restaurant chains. Kea uses natural language processing to customize, upsell, confirm orders, and process payment through a PCI-compliant system, and features a“human in the loop” to ensure a smooth ordering process. The company has served over 1,000,000 guests and has raised $29 from VCs including Marbruck, Morningside, and Streamlined Ventures.

