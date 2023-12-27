Par Pacific Management To Participate In Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.





2024 Sankey Research Refining Conference on January 3, 2024 in Miami, Florida

Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference on January 4-5, 2024 in Miami, Florida UBS Global Energy & Utilities Winter Conference on January 9, 2024 in Park City, Utah



The most current investor presentation is available on the Investors section of Par Pacific's website at .

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growing energy company providing both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 124,000 bpd of combined refining capacity across three locations and an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 7.6 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack, and pipeline assets. In addition, Par Pacific operates the“nomnom” convenience store chain and supplies ExxonMobil-branded fuel retail stations in the region. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy infrastructure networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and Hele-branded retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at .

For more information contact:

Ashimi Patel

Director, Investor Relations and Renewables

(832) 916-3355

...