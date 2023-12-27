(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tarrytown, NY and New York, NY, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Visiox” or the“Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, and PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (“PowerUp”) (Nasdaq: PWUP) today announced the execution of a definitive agreement for a business combination (the“Transaction” or the“Business Combination”) that would result in Visiox becoming a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The business combination is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, and upon closing the combined company will be named Visiox Holdings, Inc. with its common stock and warrants expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols VSXP and VSXPW, respectively.



Visiox's pipeline of an FDA Approved drug candidate, and other late-stage clinical drug candidates, includes treatments for patients with ocular hypertension, open angle glaucoma, and post-surgical inflammation and pain. Visiox's mission is to develop and commercialize ophthalmic treatments in large markets with high unmet need. Visiox's pipeline of both New Chemical Entity (NCE) and 505(b)(2) products address highly prevalent disease states in need of new treatment options. Globally, glaucoma affects over 80 million people, and there are over 6 million ocular surgeries in the United States every year.

Upon the closing of the Transaction, Visiox will continue to be led by current CEO, Ryan Bleeks. Mr. Bleeks is a pharmaceutical executive with more than 22 years of ophthalmology industry experience.

“The Visiox/Powerup announcement represents the next major milestone on our journey to provide solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions in need of new treatment options,” Mr. Bleeks said.“We anticipate that the funds anticipated to be available to us from this transaction will help us accelerate the commercialization of Omlonti, PDP-716, and SDN-037.”

Mr. Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and CEO of PowerUp, commented on the Transaction as follows: "We are very excited to be taking definitive steps, and planning for the successful combination of PowerUp and Visiox, and for the patients who will benefit from Visiox's innovative ophthalmic therapies. We congratulate Ryan and his team on this milestone achievement."

About Visiox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Visiox is a privately funded biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic candidates to address highly prevalent diseases in need of new treatment options. Each day is an opportunity for Visiox to disrupt and revolutionize the current market to maximize patient and physician satisfaction.

OMLONTI® (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution) 0.002% is a relatively selective prostaglandin E2 (EP2) receptor agonist, indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Visiox plans to launch OMLONTI in early 2024, followed by once-daily PDP-716 (brimonidine) 0.35%, positioning the company to become a leader in glaucoma, a disease with significant impact on patients.

PDP-716 (brimonidine) 0.35% is a once daily brimonidine with TearActTM technology for glaucoma expected to launch in early 2025. TearActTM is a patented technology that involves the use of resin microparticles in a complex suspension form to improve the dosing frequency from TID to QD, prolonging the release of drug by reducing the immediate exposure and providing a slow, consistent, and sustained exposure. Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world, it is estimated that over 3 million Americans have glaucoma but only half of those know they have it.

SDN-037 (difluprednate) 0.04% is a twice daily topical difluprednate corticosteroid utilizing TJMTM (Tight Junction Modulation) micellar platform that involves micelles to modulate the tight junctions (TJs) providing powerful post-surgical control of inflammation in a clear solution enabling convenient dosing with a proven active ingredient. SDN-037 is expected to launch mid-2025. Cataract extraction is the most frequently performed eye surgery in the U.S. It accounts for 70% of all ocular surgeries. 50 million people are projected to have cataracts in the U.S. by 2050.

PDP-716, SDN-037, TearActTM, and TJMTM delivery technology were licensed by Visiox from Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. For more information, please visit Visiox Pharma on LinkedIn .

About PowerUp Acquisition Corp.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The management team is led by Mr. Surendra Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer.

Advisors

Dykema Gossett PLLC serves as legal counsel to PowerUp Acquisition Corp. and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP serves as legal counsel to Visiox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

