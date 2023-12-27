Charging Robotics Announces Positive Results In Transferring High Voltage Wireless Electricity Needed For EV Charging

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Doctor Inc. (OTC: FDOC), a Delaware corporation, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Charging Robotics Ltd. ("Charging Robotics"), an innovator of wireless charging solutions, announces today it has successfully completed an important milestone towards the installation of its wireless charging system in automatic car parks as part of its pilot program with an automatic car park provider in Israel.

This milestone included a successful experiment for transferring high voltage (up to 450 V) electricity in a wireless manner needed for electric vehicle (“EV”) charging. The experiment was conducted in order to verify that the proprietary voltage and current control algorithms developed by Charging Robotics are capable of controlling the voltage and current within the required limits.

The experimental system included two resonance coils designed and manufactured by Charging Robotics. These coils were held at an air gap distance of 40mm. The electricity was transferred from one coil to the other by means of electromagnetic induction.

The source for the electricity was a direct current electricity (“DC”) power supply fed from 3 phase grid power sources. The DC power was converted to alternating current (“AC”) at resonance frequency using a power circuit designed by Charging Robotics that fed the transmitting coil. From the receiving coil, the induced power was converted from AC to DC using a similar power circuit. All algorithms needed for the control of the system were developed by Charging Robotics.

This successful experiment allows the pilot program to progress to the next step, which will be the full charging of an EV using the wireless charging system developed by Charging Robotics at a higher voltage. Success in the next experiment would be followed by the installation of the system at the automatic car park to be used for charging EVs in a wireless manner.

Charging Robotics is currently piloting its unique wireless charging solution with an automatic car park provider in Israel to evaluate Charging Robotics' wireless charging system for EVs.

According to Market1, the global Automated Parking System market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 5.2 billion by 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.4%. Alongside the expected growth in the EV market, the combination of EVs and automated parking creates potential for a more sustainable and efficient future for transportation.

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for electric vehicles. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app so that an autonomous robot will navigate under the vehicle and charge it. Stationary systems offer various solutions for example in automatic car parks allowing to charge EVs in places where drivers can't connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the company's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, the company uses forward looking statements when discussing the progress of pilot program to the next step and the expected growth of the automated parking market and its potential to create a more sustainable and efficient future for transportation.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

