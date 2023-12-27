City Of Boston Selects Touchstone IQ To Support Energy Benchmarking And Building Performance Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

City of Boston Selects Touchstone IQ Software

Touchstone IQ for Governments Software for Energy Benchmarking and Building Performance Standards

Touchstone IQ Building Owner Portal for City of Boston

Industry-leading software streamlines the implementation of Boston energy initiatives for large non-residential and multi-family buildings.

- Hannah Payne, City of Boston's Director of Carbon NeutralityDENVER, CO, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Boston selected Touchstone IQ as the software provider for its Building Emissions Reduction and Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO). Buildings account for nearly 70% of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in Boston. The City's benchmarking program focuses on gathering and publicly disclosing the energy use of existing large buildings. In future years, covered buildings will also need to meet emissions standards that decrease over time in order to achieve BERDO's goal of reducing GHGs to net zero by 2050.Boston's benchmarking ordinance went into effect in 2015. Today, non-residential buildings 20,000 square feet or larger, or residential buildings with 15 or more units, and any parcel with multiple buildings that sum to 20,000 square feet or larger, or have 15 or more units, are required to submit energy use data annually.After eight years of benchmarking program implementation and data collection, the City of Boston made the decision to utilize Touchstone IQ software to enable greater efficiency and advancement of program goals. For building owners and managers, a customer-facing platform also streamlines communication with the City and provides visibility into building-level data. The transition to using Touchstone IQ is proactively aimed at supporting the City's building performance standard policy that will require all buildings 20,000 or more square feet to meet a series of emissions intensity targets starting in 2025."The BERDO team is excited to work with Touchstone IQ to enhance the accessibility and transparency of our building emissions data," said Hannah Payne, Director of Carbon Neutrality. "We are grateful for Touchstone's expertise in this area so we can ensure building owners and managers have the information they need to make their buildings run efficiently and on clean energy."“We are thrilled to be supporting the City of Boston in meeting its 2030 and 2050 climate goals,” said Jon Dierking, Touchstone IQ founder and CEO.“Boston's commitments to energy and emission benchmarking as well as building performance standards are key for reducing the built environments emissions within the city. We are honored that they've chosen our software to help deliver program efficiency, better data-driven decision making, and more streamlined ways of communicating with the City's building owners.”About Touchstone IQ:Touchstone IQ is a full-service software and services energy management provider. Trusted by more cities and states than any other energy and water benchmarking platform, Touchstone IQ is working with 20 state and local governments with 100,000+ buildings tracked annually. The Touchstone IQ for Governments software eases the pain points associated with implementing and managing benchmarking ordinances and building performance policies and allows clients to analyze and improve upon energy management goals supporting climate action reporting. For more information, visit .About the City of Boston Environment Department:The Environment Department works to support Mayor Wu's vision of enhancing environmental justice and quality of life in Boston by protecting air, water, climate, and land resources. Their work focuses on achieving carbon neutrality while working to mitigate and prepare for the effects of climate change, including flooding, sea level rise, and extreme weather.

