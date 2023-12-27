Ammonia gas leak from fertilizer manufacturer in India hospitalizes dozens

(MENAFN) Numerous individuals, including children, were hospitalized following an ammonia gas leak from a fertilizer manufacturing factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, officials reported on Wednesday.



The gas leak, detected on Tuesday night in the Ennore area of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, prompted hundreds of residents in the neighborhood to evacuate their homes.



Officials stated that the ammonia gas's odor caused discomfort among residents, leading to symptoms such as unease, nausea, burning sensation in the eyes, and dizziness.



Subsequently, some affected individuals were transported to nearby hospitals. Reports indicated that the pungent odor was noticed in Periyakuppam, Chinnakuppam, Netaji Nagar, as well as Burma Nagar—the areas through which the pipeline of the fertilizer factory passes.



"Around 3,000 to 4,000 people were on the roads in the area last night. We reassured them and told them it was ammonia and the leak was contained after which the panic-like situation was diffused," a high-ranking police official Vijayakumar informed news outlets.



On Tuesday night, environmental officials were swiftly dispatched to inspect the fertilizer manufacturing facility, Coromandel International Limited, where bubbles were observed emanating from the underwater supply pipeline.



Although the gas leak was brought under control, the ammonia levels in both the air and the sea escalated to alarming levels by early Wednesday.

