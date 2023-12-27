Tunisia prepares to improve collaboration with Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN) Tunisian Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia stated on Tuesday that the nation is prepared to combine positive collaboration with Saudi Arabia to accomplish the expansion aims of the two nations, as a local news agency said in its report.



The Minister, who’s also the acting minister of economy of planning, expressed comments at the opening of the 11th meeting of the Tunisian-Saudi Joint Commission which took place in Tunis on December 26-27.



As the news agency quoted Nemsia, "This meeting constitutes an opportunity to further consolidate cooperation and economic ties aimed at boosting trade, investment opportunities and technical cooperation between the two countries."



Nemsia voiced his nation’s readiness to expand collaboration more in main parts comprising food security, water and health security, while stressing "the great investment opportunities in Tunisia, especially in the sectors of alternative and renewable energy production."



On his end, going to see Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef stated his nation hopes to be an involved participant in Tunisia’s financial actions.

Alkhorayef was quoted, "Given that Tunisia enjoys important mineral resources such as iron, copper, lead, and a significant phosphate reserve, we hope to explore more investment opportunities in these areas and obtain operational concessions in Tunisia."



Many memorandums of understanding are most likely to be contracted in the areas of industry, tourism, environment, scientific research, agriculture, meteorology, climate, water, and employment, the Saudi minister stated.



