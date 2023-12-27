President To Make Critical Statement On Reconciliation By March

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says he will make a critical statement by March related to reconciliation.

His statement will coincide with the annual sessions of the Human Rights Council in March.

The President said that expression of opinions not related to terrorism or attempts to incite a revolution should be protected under the law and steps are being taken to ensure this, the President's media unit said.

“Reports are being sought from relevant ministries and officials and I expect to make a comprehensive statement by February or March. Prior to that, consultations with religious and political leaders will take place and I trust that we will receive collective support in addressing these challenges,” he said.

The President also said that a draft law to regulate Madrasa schools is being prepared.

The President expressed these views during the centenary celebration of the Badulla Guruthalawa Muslim Central College.

Speaking further, President Ranil Wickremesinghe highlighted two critical challenges facing the nation, building a stable economy and addressing the ethnic problem.

The President extended an open invitation to all political parties, urging them to join hands to achieve these goals, irrespective of party affiliations.

President Wickremesinghe emphasized his commitment to safeguarding the rights of all citizens and expressed a desire to swiftly resolve lingering issues related to reconciliation.

“All individuals, irrespective of their ethnicity be it Sinhalese, Tamil or Muslim, are Sri Lankans. While the Sinhalese constitute the majority, our commitment is to progress while safeguarding the Sinhala identity, religion, and culture. It is crucial to avoid any form of discrimination against other races or religions, ensuring the protection of the rights of all citizens. The path to a prosperous nation lies in collective progress as Sri Lankans,” he said.

The President also said that efforts are underway to rectify the displacement of some individuals by allowing settlement based on the 1985 map. Land rights are being granted to those affected in the northern and eastern provinces, comprising Tamil, Muslim, and Sinhalese communities.

The President was also quoted as saying that the Government is focused on addressing the missing persons issue, providing compensation and resolving outstanding matters. (Colombo Gazette)