Wall Street achieves growth in tech, biotech sectors despite holiday-shortened week

(MENAFN) At the commencement of a week abbreviated by holidays, Wall Street witnessed a positive uptick, with notable gains observed in technology, industrial, and energy sectors. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite outperformed, surging by 0.5 percent. Concurrently, the 10-year Treasury yield remained stable at 3.90 percent.



A significant highlight of the day was biotech firm RayzeBio's stock, which saw a remarkable 100 percent surge subsequent to its acquisition announcement by the pharmaceutical titan, Bristol-Myers Squibb. The week culminated with Wall Street marking its eighth consecutive week of gains, concluding on a subdued note last Friday. This trend persisted despite emerging reports indicating a declining inflation rate, juxtaposed against an unexpectedly robust economic performance.



Delving into specific figures from Tuesday's trading session: the S&P 500 index ascended by 20.12 points to settle at 4,774.75. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an uptick of 159.36 points, closing at 37,545.33. The Nasdaq Composite, reflecting the tech sector's strength, surged by 81.60 points, culminating at 15,074.57. Not to be overshadowed, the Russell 2000 index, representing smaller companies, recorded a notable 1.2 percent increase, rising by 25.23 points to 2,059.19.



Assessing the broader annual performance metrics: the S&P 500 has exhibited a significant growth, ascending by 24.4 percent or 935.25 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq have also showcased impressive gains, escalating by 13.3 percent (equivalent to 4,398.08 points) and 44 percent (equivalent to 4,608.09 points), respectively. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 index marked a growth of 16.9 percent, or 297.95 points, for the year.

MENAFN27122023000045015682ID1107661583