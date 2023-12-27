Initial team of Ukrainian F-16 pilots accomplish elementary training in UK

(MENAFN) The initial team of Ukrainian F-16 pilots have accomplished their elementary preparation within the purview of the international Air Force Coalition, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated on Tuesday.



The training program, which commenced in August, took place in the UK, the ministry stated in the declaration.



After the program, six Ukrainian pilots flew to Denmark to acquire hands on experience how to fly F-16 military planes.



In the meantime, ten different Ukrainian pilots remained in the UK to move on with real-world elementary aviation instruction and advance their flying medicine abilities.



In July, Ukraine contracted a memo with 11 nations to form an alliance for preparing Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 military planes.



The previous week, Dutch Premier Mark Rutte stated that his administration has come to a conclusion to form the first 18 F-16 airplane for delivery to Ukraine.



The Premier illustrated that specific standards are required before F-16 can be delivered to Ukraine, together with conditions for workers and infrastructure.



