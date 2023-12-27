General Authority: SCZone in Egypt secures investments totaling USD1.8B in 6 months

(MENAFN) The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) in Egypt announced on Tuesday that it has secured investments totaling USD1.85 billion in the last six months.



Waleid Gamal El-Dein, Chairman of the SCZone General Authority, stated in a release from the Egyptian Cabinet that 89 investment projects have received either final or initial approval from the SCZone since July 1.



Among these, 47 projects with a combined investment of USD941 million received final approval, while 42 projects with an estimated total investment of USD908 million received initial approval, according to El-Dein.



Notably, nine Chinese projects were granted final approvals, covering areas such as carpet manufacturing, textile printing, household appliances manufacturing, private customs warehouse establishment, ready-made clothing, and accessories.



The projects that received initial approvals included six projects for Chinese companies involved in manufacturing electrical appliances, household products, cooking tools, mineral extraction and separation from black sand, as well as various textile manufacturing.



Established in August 2015, the SCZone spans an area of 461 square km along the Suez Canal banks, featuring six ports and four development zones. The primary goal of the SCZone is to attract both domestic and foreign investors by providing logistic and industrial services that align with international standards.

MENAFN27122023000045015839ID1107661564