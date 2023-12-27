Spectacular Fireworks Expected In Baku On Solidarity Day And New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Fireworks are expected on December 31 at 00.00 in Baku on the
occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.
The preparations are underway in the Seaside National Park, Azernews reports.
Notably, December 31 marks the Solidarity Day of the World
Azerbaijanis. The last day of December is annually celebrated as a
day of Azerbaijani unity.
The main idea of this holiday is the unity and solidarity of the
Azerbaijanis from all over the world, respect for national and
spiritual values, as well as belongingness to the historical
homeland.
Azerbaijan welcomes the New Year with fireworks on Baku
Boulevard that start after the Clock Tower chimes midnight.
Every year, thousands of people gather in the city centre to
view how spectacular fireworks paint the cold winter sky over the
city with bright colours, immersing visitors in the New Year's
atmosphere.
MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107661563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.