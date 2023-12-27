International Robotex Competition To Be Held In Azerbaijan For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The world's largest robot competition, International Robotex,
will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time, organised by the
Global Olympic Centre and supported by the European Union, Azernews reports.
Everyone, from preschoolers to students studying in higher
schools, will be able to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in
this competition.
At the Robotex competition, which will be organised for the
first time in Azerbaijan, participants will compete in 2 main
categories and 19 subcategories.
In addition to competing with their robots, participants will
also have the chance to present their startups. This way, they will
get to know the world's most famous entrepreneurs, engineers, and
investors.
The selection round of the competition will be held in
Azerbaijan on March 2–3, with the participation of several
countries. The winning teams in the selection round will have the
right to participate in the semi-finals, which will be held in
Antalya on April 20-21. The successful teams in this round will
represent our country in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, on
November 15-19.
At the stage organised in Azerbaijan, the best 3 teams in 19
categories will be recognised. At the same time, a team specially
selected by the jury will also advance to the semi-finals in its
category.
In the final stage of this prestigious event, which has been
organised since 2001, thousands of robotics engineers,
professionals, and enthusiasts from every continent gather under
the same roof every year and exchange global knowledge and
experience. Everyone can participate in International Robetex from
pre-school age to 4th year higher education students.
The last date of registration is January 20, 2024.
It should be noted that the purpose of the International Robotex
Competition is to teach young generations not only to be interested
in science and technology but also to gain experience in these
fields to face the challenges of the 21st century, as well as to
educate children and young people about these issues in our world,
where robotics, artificial intelligence, and automation play an
increasingly important role.
Robotex provides participants with networking, international
development, and academic advancement. The purpose of this festival
is not only to compete or learn but also to create an extensive
communication network that connects participants with industry
leaders, engineers, managers, students, and apprentices.
