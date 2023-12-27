Shelling Of Kherson Railway Station: RMA Tells About Condition Of Victims

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the shelling of the Kherson railway station on December 26, 16 civilians were lightly injured and two police officers were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

This was reported by Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the press office of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"Civilians received minor injuries and were treated on the spot. Police officers were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition, but doctors assured that they would be fine," Tolokonnikov said.

He recalled that law enforcement officers were injured when they helped people get down to the shelters. This helped to avoid a large number of casualties. Unfortunately, their colleague, a 28-year-old police officer from the Kirovohrad region, was killed.

As reported, in the evening of December 26, a few minutes before the evacuation train left, Russian troops attacked the railway station in Kherson. The building was damaged and four train cars were destroyed.