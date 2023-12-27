Evacuation From Kherson By Buses Continues - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the Russians shelled Kherson railway station, the evacuation of civilians from the city will continue by buses.

This was reported by Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the press office of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"The evacuation will continue. We evacuated not only by trains, but also by buses on a regular basis. These were our buses that run to different regions, and buses of charitable organizations... We will continue to evacuate people by various logistical ways," Tolokonnikov said.

As reported, in the evening on December 26, a few minutes before the evacuation train left, Russian troops attacked the railway station in Kherson. The building was damaged and four train cars were destroyed, 16 civilians and two policemen were injured, and one law enforcement officer was killed. After the shelling ended, more than 100 passengers were bused to Mykolaiv, from where they arrived by train in Kyiv in the morning on December 27.