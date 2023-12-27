President Ilham Aliyev Approves Law On Establishment Of Aghdara District

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a law "On establishment of Aghdara district of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

