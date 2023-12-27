President Ilham Aliyev Approves Application Of Law On Establishment Of Aghdara District - Decree

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the application of Law No. 1043-VIQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 5, 2023 "On Establishment of Aghdara District of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and settlement of certain issues arising from this law, Trend reports.

