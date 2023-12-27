Azerbaijan Makes Amendments To Urban Development And Construction Code

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Urban Planning and
Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The full text is available here .
Will be updated
