Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Serbia Ratified

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On approval of 'Agreement
between Azerbaijan and Serbia on involving family members of
employees of diplomatic missions and consulates to paid work'",
Trend reports.
The "Agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia on involving family
members of employees of diplomatic missions and consulates in paid
work" was signed on November 7, 2023, in Belgrade, Serbia.
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.