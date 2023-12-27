Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Serbia Ratified

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law "On approval of 'Agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia on involving family members of employees of diplomatic missions and consulates to paid work'", Trend reports.

The "Agreement between Azerbaijan and Serbia on involving family members of employees of diplomatic missions and consulates in paid work" was signed on November 7, 2023, in Belgrade, Serbia.