Azerbaijan To Build Modern Style Village In Aghdam, Preserving Historical Traditions - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27. A modern style
village will be built in Aghdam with preservation of historical
traditions, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Karabakh economic
region (except Shusha district) liberated from Armenian occupation
Bashir Hajiyev told reporters, Trend 's Karabakh Bureau reports.
A total of 656 private residential houses will be built for
resettlement of 2,546 people to the new village of Giyasli.
He noted that during his trip to Aghdam, the head of state laid
the foundation of Giyasli, Salahli Kangarli and Bash Garvand
villages.
"The construction of 656 private residential houses is envisaged
in Giyasli village, 150 in Salahli Kangarli and 851 private
residential houses in Bash Garvand village. The private residential
houses will be 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-room houses. Construction of
non-residential facilities such as club and community center,
administrative building, trade and catering facilities, etc. is
also envisaged," he said.
Hajiyev noted that the construction of private residential
houses has already started in the villages, the foundation of which
was previously laid by President Ilham Aliyev.
"In the villages of Khidirli, Sarijali and Kangarli, demolition
and vertical layout work has already been completed and
construction of houses has begun. The work is in full swing. In the
next stages, road and communication work will begin. It is also
expected to start construction of non-residential facilities," he
said.
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661551
