Disney files lawsuit against CFTOD over alleged public records violations

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Disney has initiated a legal action against the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), asserting that the entity, now under the control of Governor Ron DeSantis's appointees, has neglected its obligations under Florida's public records law. According to Disney's claims filed last Friday, the CFTOD's sluggish response and alleged failure to preserve essential records have impeded Disney's access to pertinent documents.



Specifically, despite Disney's payment of over USD2,400 seven months prior for accessing emails and text messages linked to the five board members selected by DeSantis, the company contends that the district has not adequately addressed this request.



This lawsuit amplifies an already tense relationship between Disney, Governor DeSantis, and his appointees, as they are already embroiled in two separate legal battles, both at the federal and state levels, concerning governance control. Disney's latest legal move seeks judicial intervention to scrutinize any documents that the CFTOD might deem exempt from public release.



Furthermore, Disney is pressing the court to declare the CFTOD's actions as breaches of Florida's public records law and compel the district to furnish the documents in question. The lawsuit, lodged in an Orlando state court, explicitly states Disney's stance, asserting that the CFTOD's alleged obstruction prevents them from accessing crucial governmental actions through legitimate public records requests, thus warranting judicial relief.



