Italy generates top amount of renewable energy in 2023

(MENAFN) Italy put in a top amount of green energy in 2023, as new data showed on Tuesday recorded by a surveillance team in the field.



The nation integrated 3.1 gigawatts of green energy from January to September 2023, benchmarked against the same time in past years, as an expert source stated.



Aggregate of new sustainable power – sufficient to energize about 2.5 million houses for one year-- denotes a rise of 57 percent in comparison to the same time in 2022.



The cumulative amount of sustainable power generated in Italy as of September 30 also grew to 63.8 gigawatts, or about 37 percent of the nation’s entire energy requirements, the source stated.



Hydroelectric power is Italy's main source of sustainable power, succeeded by solar power, bioenergy, wind power and geothermal power.



The Observatory in cooperation with ANIE Rinnovabili, a union of sustainable energy manufacturers, issued the report.



