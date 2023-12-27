Bangladeshi Prime Minister reveals electoral manifesto

(MENAFN) The Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, unveiled its electoral manifesto for the 2024 national election on Wednesday. The manifesto pledges to create a developed, prosperous, and technologically advanced Bangladesh by the year 2041.



"Bangladesh will be established as a high-middle-income country by 2031 and a developed, prosperous, smart one by 2041 if the people once again allow us to serve them," stated Hasina, addressing an event on Wednesday.



Hasina, who is also the President of the AL party, delivered these remarks following the presentation of her party's election manifesto at the event held in Dhaka, a mere 10 days before the scheduled 12th parliamentary election set for January 7.



The current slogan of the AL's election manifesto is "Smart Bangladesh where Development Shines, Accelerating Employment."



In their manifesto, the ruling party pledged a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and terrorism, along with commitments to alleviate poverty, generate employment, and establish a service-oriented and accountable administration.



The manifesto of the ruling party places increased emphasis on infrastructure development, the promotion of press freedom, and the implementation of principles such as transparency, accountability, good governance, as well as the reinforcement of democratic values across all facets of state administration.



Additionally, the manifesto promises a more robust stance against money laundering, the eradication of bribery and corruption at all levels of the state and society, the establishment of a universal health system, and the introduction of health insurance.

