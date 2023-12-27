South Korean banks’ loan rate increases for 3 consecutive months

(MENAFN) South Korean bank’s loaning rate increased for the third consecutive month on the continuation of preventive monetary policy, as central bank statistics illustrated on Wednesday.

The weighted average rate for new bank credits rose by 0.02 percentage points from a month before to a yearly 5.26 percent in November, enduring increase since September, as per the Bank of Korea (BOK).



The BOK’s policy rate remained the same at 3.50 percent since the first month of the year, after surging it by 3.0 percentage points for the last one and a half years.



Rate for bank’s recent business credits increased by 0.03 percentage points over the month to 5.36 percent in November.



The lending rate for major companies fell 0.01 percentage point to 5.29 percent, but the rate for small firms went up by 0.07 percentage points to 5.42 percent.



Rate for new bank loans to families remained the same at 5.04 percent in November compared with the last month.



Mortgage loan rate for families recoiled 0.08 percentage points to 4.48 percent, but credit loan rate grew by 0.04 percentage points to 6.85 percent.



The weighted average rate for new bank deposits improved by 0.04 percentage points over the month to a yearly 3.99 percent in November.



