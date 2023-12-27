Kangaroo Kids Embraces The Spirit Of Christmas Through Joyful Celebrations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 26, 2023: Kangaroo Kids International Preschool, India\'s No. 1 Premium International Preschool Brand, ushered in the festive spirit with a heartwarming Christmas celebration engaging toddlers from across the country. The aim of the celebration was to create a joyous and inclusive environment, allowing toddlers to actively engage in festive activities designed to stimulate creativity, foster fine motor skills, and instill a sense of accomplishment.



Recognizing the significance of celebrating Christmas with toddlers, Kangaroo Kids emphasizes the importance of such festivities in Early Childhood Care and Education. The Christmas celebration aligns seamlessly with the preschool\'s commitment to providing a holistic learning experience, promoting creative expression, social development, and cognitive growth.



In the spirit of the holiday season, Kangaroo Kids curated a series of delightful activities, creating lasting memories and a sense of community within the preschool environment. The activities included Christmas tree decoration, a holiday sing-along, DIY Christmas cards, and a Preschool Decoration Day. These thoughtfully planned activities not only entertained the toddlers but also contributed to their overall development, enhancing their learning experiences within the preschool setting.



Speaking about the Christmas celebration, KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (Kangaroo Kids), said, \"Christmas for children is a special day of happiness, surprises, and dreams coming true. At Kangaroo Kids, our Christmas celebration was more than festivities; it was a shared journey of joy and learning. We believe in creating an environment where education is not just a lesson but also a delightful experience. This season, as we came together for joyful celebration, we also reinforced our commitment to fostering a love for learning among our young minds. Such celebrations reflects our commitment to providing a holistic and enriching learning experience for every child at Kangaroo Kids Preschool.\"



In 1993, Kangaroo Kids International Preschool pioneered a revolutionary concept in learning, departing from the conventional rote system to equip children with skills and abilities for the new age of information. Evolving with the times, Kangaroo Kids prioritizes the development of life skills, ensuring each child achieves their full potential through a personalized curriculum, the iCan learning system.





Kangaroos Kids is an Education Brand with over 30 years of experience, and has a presence in 36+ cities & 6 countries. It has pioneered a whole new concept in learning and kick-started a movement that has transformed the face of preschool education in India. With its iCan Learning System, Kangaroo Kids aims to prepare children to not just live but thrive in an extremely disruptive external world by harnessing their inner selves with the right skills and habits.

