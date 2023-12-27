Palestinian PM Welcomes Arab, Int'l Efforts To Stop Occupation's Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh welcomed Arab and international efforts to stop the Israeli occupation's continuous aggression on the Palestinian people and the "amended" Egyptian initiative.

In his speech Wednesday, at the beginning of his government meeting in Ramallah Shtayyeh said that "Egypt is definitely keen on the unity of Palestinian representation and that any regional or international arrangement passes only through Palestinian legitimacy represented by the Palestine Liberation Organization."

He called on the United Nations to work to bring in aid through five Gaza Strip crossings.

He also called on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to immediately take all legal measures against those responsible for committing crimes against the Palestinian people everywhere.

"Israel today stands condemned before the world as a criminal outlaw state that kills with the aim of killing, hungers with the aim of killing, thirsts with the aim of killing, and displaced with the aim of killing," Shtayyeh said.

The occupation has tried for 75 years to thwart the hopes and aspirations of the Palestinian people, destroy entity, identity, and the right to self-determination, and destroy infrastructure through displacement, occupation, military rule, settler colonialism, and the destruction of villages and towns, he added. (end)

