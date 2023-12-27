JFZIA Donates 9 Ambulances To Support Gaza People

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Dec. 27 (Petra) - In implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives and in response to the campaign launched by Zarqa governorate to collect donations to support Gaza people, Jordanian Free Zones Investors Association (JFZIA) on Wednesday handed over 9 ambulance vehicles equipped with the highest medical standards to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).The ambulances were delivered to the JHCO, in a ceremony attended by JFZIA Chairman, Muhammad Bustanji, alongside a number of investors in Zarqa Free Zone.Speaking at the ceremony, Zarqa Governor, Hassan Jbour, said, the initiative comes in response to the fundraising campaign launched by the Zarqa governorate to support Gaza people and reflects spirit of solidarity and social responsibility among Jordanian bodies and citizens.Jbour added that providing ambulances reflects Jordanian society's efforts to maintain continued support for the Palestinian people.For his part, Bustanji expressed the investors' pride in participating in humanitarian work, indicating that their participation today affirms commitment to support Palestinian people.He noted the ambulances would contribute to provide the necessary medical care and alleviate suffering of Gaza people.