JCDC Calls For Robust Preparedness Amid Rising Cross-Border Health Threats

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- The Jordanian National Center for Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC) underscored the significance of enhancing international collaboration and readying for global health challenges, thereby contributing to the long-term stability of societies.In a statement released on Wednesday to mark the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, the center emphasized its commitment, in coordination with relevant authorities, to formulate a national plan for epidemic preparedness and response. This includes training and conducting simulation exercises to serve as a national guide for addressing epidemics, responding to them when they arise, and minimizing their risks.The center noted that the United Nations General Assembly and member states annually observe this day to prevent and prepare for the spread of epidemics, underscoring the importance of partnerships in tackling epidemics by raising awareness of how to prepare for their spread and other public health emergencies.Highlighting the growing cross-border health threats, the center called for robust international cooperation and effective preparation to address potential epidemics. It cautioned that future epidemics could surpass previous outbreaks in severity and danger without sufficient international attention.Advocating for strengthened epidemic prevention, the center urged the application of lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on managing epidemics, preventing disruptions to essential services, and elevating preparedness levels to meet health challenges.Acknowledging the vital role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in enhancing epidemic preparedness and response, the center underscored WHO's guidance and technical support to countries, aiming to ensure their readiness and response to any emergency health threat. WHO also contributes to improving health infrastructure and reinforcing national capabilities to confront epidemics, it indicated.Emphasizing the importance of preparedness and response measures, the center advocated for the stockpiling and distribution of essential medicines, vaccines, personal protective equipment, food, and water to counter potential threats from infectious diseases, stressing the necessity of raising awareness about effective public health measures to prevent and control epidemics.