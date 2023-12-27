House Begins Debate Of Law On Right To Access Information

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) -Jordan's Lower House passed three articles out of the total 18 articles of the bill amending the Law on Right to Access Information.During a legislative session on Wednesday, headed by House Speaker Ahmed Safadi, and in the presence of Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, and Cabinet members, the lawmakers began to debate articles of the new bill.Earlier, the Joint House Legal, National Guidance, and Media Committee approved the bill's version as referred by the government, with making some amendments, following multiple discussions were held with experts and concerned authorities.Additionly, MPs affirmed that the draft law came to confront rumors, especially amid the current regional conditions, stressing need to ensure "accurate" information and activate the law.The deputies noted the draft law is the "true" step in the package of legislation related to Jordan's public freedoms.The lawmakers also supported addition of the heads of Jordan Press Association and Jordan Bar Association and representatives of civil society to the membership of Information Council.