Oil prices surge, precious metals vary, currencies shift in Tuesday's market

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the energy markets experienced notable movements. Benchmark U.S. crude oil, set for February delivery, saw an increase of USD2.01, reaching a price of USD75.57 per barrel. Similarly, Brent crude, scheduled for February delivery, climbed by USD2, landing at USD81.07 per barrel.



In the realm of refined products, wholesale gasoline slated for January delivery observed a rise of 3 cents, settling at USD2.16 per gallon. Meanwhile, January's heating oil registered a modest uptick of 1 cent, closing at USD2.67 per gallon. Contrarily, January's natural gas witnessed a decline, dropping by 6 cents to USD2.55 for every 1,000 cubic feet.



Shifting focus to precious metals, gold contracts scheduled for February delivery inched up by 70 cents, reaching a price of USD2,069.80 per ounce. In contrast, silver contracts for March delivery experienced a dip, decreasing by 17 cents to USD24.40 per ounce. Similarly, March's copper contracts observed a marginal decline, losing 1 cent and settling at USD3.90 per pound.



Lastly, in the currency markets, there were subtle movements. The U.S. dollar saw a slight appreciation against the Japanese yen, rising marginally from 142.45 yen to 142.49 yen. Concurrently, the euro displayed strength against the dollar, moving from USD1.1011 to USD1.1045.

