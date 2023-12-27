Central US challenges post-Christmas winter storm chaos

(MENAFN) Following the Christmas celebrations, a formidable winter storm wreaked havoc across the central regions of the United States, causing a cascade of challenges from transportation disruptions to unusual daily life encounters. North Dakota grappled with an intense ice storm that had the chilling effect of sealing windows shut. Meanwhile, Colorado faced blizzard conditions that led to widespread airport complications and road closures.



David Roth, a forecaster from the Weather Prediction Center, conveyed the gravity of the situation, noting that while the Plains might witness a gradual relief from the heavy snowfall, the process would be painstakingly slow. Roth further elaborated that even after the snow subsides, relentless high winds would likely sustain whiteout conditions, severely limiting visibility for a considerable portion of the day.



Residents experienced firsthand the severity of the storm's impact. In Bismarck, North Dakota, Laura Schmidt-Dockter navigated her treacherous driveway layered with sheer ice, opting for ice spikes on her footwear for traction. In a quirky yet revealing moment, a neighbor showcased the unusual conditions by skating on the ice-covered streets, capturing the surreal scene in a video shared on social media.



The meteorological havoc extended its reach to Denver International Airport, where FlightAware data indicated a staggering 530 flight delays coupled with 23 cancellations by Tuesday afternoon. Further exacerbating travel woes, blizzard conditions prompted the closure of Interstate 70 eastbound from Denver's periphery to Kansas. Adding to the travel chaos, the highway's westbound route into Colorado from Kansas was also rendered impassable due to hazardous high winds.

MENAFN27122023000045015682ID1107661515