Medical Tubing Market Size Worth USD 22.24 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global medical tubing market reached a significant milestone, recording a size of USD 9.80 Billion. A robust 8.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is anticipated during the forecast period, driven by key factors such as the increasing adoption of medical tubes in various procedures and a rising geriatric population. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2030, 1 in 6 people worldwide will be aged 60 years or older, intensifying the demand for medical tubing in applications like feeding, drainage, and drug delivery.

Innovations Propel Market Growth

The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to continuous innovations by manufacturers. For instance, Zeus introduced the Absorv XSE-oriented tubing, designed for vascular scaffolds, potentially replacing metallic products in the human body. This innovation contributes to the market's flourishing landscape by meeting evolving healthcare needs.

The widespread prevalence of chronic diseases, including Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), cancer, and diabetes, further propels the market's revenue growth. Cardiovascular Diseases alone account for 17.9 million annual deaths, emphasizing the critical role of medical tubing in addressing health challenges. Urbanization, unhealthy lifestyles, and a lack of physical activity are additional factors fostering market expansion.

Substitutes Pose Challenges

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges from readily available substitutes. Intramuscular Injections (IM) and oral medications serve as alternatives for specific medical purposes. Patient preferences for oral medications over medical tubes, especially for drug delivery, present a restraint to market growth.

Material Insights: Plastics Lead the Way

The plastics segment dominated the global medical tubing market in 2022, capturing the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the flexibility of plastics, making them ideal for manufacturing. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) stands out as a preferred plastic due to its biocompatibility, ease of sterilization, and resistance to water and chemicals.

The rubber segment is poised for moderate growth, driven by elastomeric properties, low-temperature resistance, and flexibility. Rubber medical tubes find applications in urinary drainage and during dialysis, contributing to the segment's anticipated revenue growth.

Application Insights: Drug Delivery Systems Take Center Stage

Within application segments, drug delivery systems are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The rising use of drug delivery systems, including innovative technologies like Microneedle arrays, underscores the significance of medical tubing in targeted drug administration. Microneedle arrays offer a painless method for delivering medications through the skin, opening new avenues for medical procedures.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific and Europe Show Promise

North America led the global medical tubing market in 2022, boasting the largest revenue share. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure, coupled with a rising geriatric population and a high prevalence of chronic diseases, contributed to this achievement.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the fastest revenue growth, driven by increasing demand for medical tubes, evolving healthcare systems, and a growing geriatric population. Initiatives like India's National Health Mission and Ayushman Bharat Scheme underscore the region's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility.

Europe is also expected to register substantial growth, fueled by a rising demand for medical tubes in response to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The aging population in the European Union, coupled with the impact of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), underscores the critical role of medical tubing in the region.

