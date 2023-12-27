Astaxanthin Market Size Worth USD 9.21 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global astaxanthin market size was USD 1.94 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing consumer preference for nutraceuticals, the rapid industrialization of the feed industry, and a rising demand for natural antioxidants and cosmetics. Astaxanthin, a reddish pigment found naturally in some algae, is recognized for its health benefits, including immune system support, inflammation reduction, and cognitive health. The market is further propelled by the growing popularity of yeast/fungi-based and synthetic astaxanthin.

The global astaxanthin market spans various industries, including nutraceuticals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, aquaculture & animal feed, and Food & Beverages (F&B). The Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA) actively promotes the benefits of natural astaxanthin across diverse applications.

However, challenges such as strict regulatory standards, high costs, limited R&D activities in developing countries, and potential side effects pose constraints. Recent studies indicating a potential link between high astaxanthin consumption and prostate cancer risk highlight the importance of cautious use.

In 2022, the natural segment dominated the global astaxanthin market, accounting for the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the antioxidant activity and health advantages of natural astaxanthin, including immune system support and inflammation reduction. The rising demand for natural astaxanthin in nutraceutical applications and its use in cancer treatment contribute to the segment's growth. Leading market players, such as NextFerm and Beijing Gingko Group, actively engage in developing novel products, expanding applications, and creating new opportunities.

The dried algae meal or biomass segment is anticipated to hold a significant revenue share during the forecast period. This is driven by the advantages of dry astaxanthin, including ease of handling, transport, and usage, as well as extended shelf life. The softgel segment is expected to register the fastest growth due to its stability, wide applicability, and collaborations between market players. For instance, NextFerm and Soft Gel Technologies introduced Astaferm, a novel astaxanthin component designed for softgel applications.

The aquaculture & animal feed segment is projected to lead in revenue share, supported by the increasing use of astaxanthin as a feed additive in the growing aquaculture industry. In 2023, China is expected to be the world's largest seafood producer, enhancing the demand for astaxanthin in animal feed. The nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow steadily, driven by the antioxidant capabilities of astaxanthin and its positive impact on cells, free radicals, and oxidative stress.

North America claimed the largest revenue share in 2022, attributed to the rising prevalence of nutrient deficiency disorders and new product launches by major market players. Europe secured the second-largest share due to increasing nutrition awareness and regulatory expansions for astaxanthin-rich foods. The Asia Pacific region is poised to register the fastest growth, driven by the rising demand for astaxanthin products, increased R&D spending, and health-conscious consumer preferences.

