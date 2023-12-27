Global Touchpad Market Size Worth USD 12.84 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for gesture-based controls is one of the key factors driving Touchpad Market revenue growth Vancouver, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global touchpad market size was USD 3.84 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for gesture-based controls is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Need for touchpads in increasing as consumers demand for compact and light touchpads is rising along with the introduction of new technologies such as wearable computing and Internet of Things. In addition, gesture-based controls are increasing in popularity, because these are simple to use and intuitive. Moreover, rising popularity of 2-in-1 laptops with detachable keyboards due to their adaptability and portability, is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Even though touchpad technology has substantially advanced, certain users may still encounter sensitivity or accuracy problems. The user experience might be negatively impacted by inaccurate cursor movements or unexpected gestures. Manufacturers must constantly address these issues to get the best performance from touchpads. A lot of times, gestures and settings on touchpads are pre-programmed and might not exactly suit everyone's preferences. Alternative input methods could be preferred by users who want highly customized input experiences. Hence, these factor could restrain market revenue growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 3.84 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 12.1% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 12.84 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cirque Corporation, Transparent Products, Inc., Greentouch Solutions, Inc., Synaptics Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc, Elcom Design Inc., Apple Inc., Shenzhen Boxing World Technology Co., Ltd., Digimore Electronics Co., Ltd., and Interlink Electronics Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global touchpad market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the touchpad market report are:



Cirque Corporation

Transparent Products, Inc.

Greentouch Solutions, Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Microchip Technology Inc.

Elcom Design Inc.

Apple Inc.

Shenzhen Boxing World Technology Co., Ltd.

Digimore Electronics Co., Ltd. Interlink Electronics

Strategic Development



On 20 October, 2020, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. and TOKAI RIKA Co., Ltd. announced a fundamental contract on collaboration comprising cooperative product development in the Human-Machine Interface (HMI) domain with goals to strengthen development capabilities and increase product competitiveness.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

. The capacitive segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global touchpads market during the forecast period. This is because capacitive ones are more durable compared to resistive touch sensors, which depend on pressure and eventually break down. Capacitive touch sensors can detect touches more precisely and correctly because these are more sensitive. Another advantage of capacitive touchpads is their resistance to contaminates such as dirt and dust. This is because these can use capacitive touch sensors, which measure capacitance changes rather than actual pressure, to detect changes in capacitance.

. The panel Personal Computers (PCs) segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global touchpad market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of panel PCs with touchpads are ideal for applications that require a little amount of space because these do not need a separate pointing device, which frees up space. Panel PCs with touchpads are usually built to withstand a variety of harsh circumstances, including dust, moisture, vibrations, and temperature variations.

. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global touchpad market in 2022 due to increasing need for computing technology. Large number of well-known technology companies with headquarters in North America are focusing to improve touchpad performance, introduce new features, and improve user experiences.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global touchpad market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Capacitive

Resistive

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Rugged Notebook Computers



Signature Capturing Devices



Panel PCs Military Notebook Computers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

