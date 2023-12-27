5G Network Slicing Market Is Estimated To Reach US$9,068.487 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 60.19%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 5G network slicing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 60.19% from US$536.744 million in 2022 to US$9,068.487 million by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the 5G network slicing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 60.19%, between 2022 and 2028 to reach US$9,068.487 million by 2028.One of the key growth drivers to propel the 5G network slicing market is the increase in the number of applications across industry verticals. Several industries like automotive, media and entertainment, and utilities are highly influenced by 5G technology. The difference between each industry is the different throughput, latency, and reliability required for stable functioning. A core technology that provides the solution for this is called network slicing, which enables the creation of multiple logical networks that are customized as per the requirements of each industry inside a single physical infrastructure.For instance, in the electric power sector and the multimedia field, China Telecom Jiangsu, State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) Nanjing Power Supply Company, and Huawei completed the first electricity network slice test on a real power grid environment. These include several services such as differential protection, 4K ultra-HD video for power transmission lines, situational awareness of the power distribution network, load management, and intelligent distributed feeder automation.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the 5G network slicing market. For instance, As of June 2022, Nokia and Proximus announced their successful enhancement of the performance of 5G network slicing due to demanding network conditions through the use of radio resource allocation and radio software-defined networking. This innovation provided benefits to a wide range of applications, which include Industry 4.0, IoT, and enterprise applications such as public safety, drone inspections, virtual and augmented reality, and cloud gaming .Access sample report or view details:The 5G network slicing market, based on industry vertical, is categorized into six types- healthcare, government, transportation, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Network slicing helps provide real-time information about multiple factors that are collected from different devices into a single main network device, which can be then provided to the consultations for further analysis. For Example, Clinic in a Bag is a mobile kit equipped with connected devices and a 5G tablet for real-time consultations.The 5G network slicing market, based on application, is categorized into four types- eMBB, mMTCs, URLLCs, and others. eMBB focuses on the speed, capability, and mobility that allows mobile devices to have high-definition video streaming and immersive augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) on the go.The 5G network slicing market, based on technology, is categorized into two types- SDN-Based, and NFV. Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualizations (NFV) are two different kinds of networking infrastructures.Some of the major countries that fuel the growth of the 5g network slicing market include the USA, Japan, South Korea, China and Germany. These countries have undertaken several measurements that fuel the growth of the market. For instance, as of September 2023, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and KDDI had completed the first 5G end-to-end (E2E) network slicing demonstration with a RIC (RAN Intelligent Controller) in Tokyo, Japan. This technology plays a key role for mobile operators since it enables multiple virtual networks to be created within a singular physical network infrastructure and each virtual network will have different functions. Another instance of development comes from Germany, where in February 2022, Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson demonstrated their global availability of 5G E2E network slicing with quality of service. The features include local traffic breakout, SD-Wan, and 5G slicing, which provides flexible connectivity establishment and management.The research includes several key players from the 5G network slicing market, such as Samsung, NTT, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE Corporation, Mavenir, and Intel Corporation.The market analytics report segments the 5G network slicing market using the following criteria:.By Industry Vertical:oHealthcareoGovernmentoTransportationoEnergy & UtilitiesoManufacturingoOthers.By Application:oeMBBomMTCsoURLLCsoOthers.By Technology:oSDN-BasedoNFV.By Geography:oAmericas.United States.OthersoEurope, Middle East, and Africa.Germany.UK.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Samsung.NTT.Ericsson.Cisco Systems Inc..Nokia Corporation.Mavenir.ZTE Corporation.Intel CorporationExplore More Reports:.5G Network Emulator Market:.5G Network Infrastructure Market:.5G Network Security Market:

