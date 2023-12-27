5G Network Emulator Market Is Projected To Experience A Robust CAGR Of 14.45%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 5G network emulator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.45% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the 5G network emulator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.45% between 2022 and 2028.The requirement to test various network applications across various sectors, such as SD-WAN, cloud, and IoT, is driving the 5G network emulator market. It also aids in the testing of 5G devices and base stations, as well as network security and resilience against cyber-attacks. Furthermore, it enables the testing of IoT and linked devices, as well as the migration of organizations to cloud-based infrastructure.The introduction of 5G technology marked a new era of communication, promising exceptional speeds, minimal latency, and disruptive applications across several industries. The role of 5G network emulators becomes critical in this changing circumstance. A 5G network emulator is a critical testing and development tool that allows engineers and developers to model real-world network conditions in a controlled environment. This emulation technique enables the assessment of network performance, the validation of applications, and the identification of possible difficulties before the deployment of 5G networks. As the demand for dependable, high-performance 5G services grows, the importance of 5G network emulators in ensuring seamless integration and optimal functionality becomes clearer, establishing them as essential instruments in the evolution of next-generation communication networks.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance In March 2022, HPE announced a partnership with telecom operators to provide a simple, almost zero-touch operating experience for deploying their modular RAN hardware and applications. The company said that KDDI, a major Japanese telecom carrier, has used the HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus - Telco server for its 5G standalone base stations that comply with O-RAN specifications. This might drive the market for 5G network simulators since O-RAN systems require greater testing and certification of network performance and compatibility.Access sample report or view details:Based on components the global 5G network emulator market is divided into hardware and software. The software component is projected to emerge as the primary market segment over the forecast period. The growing need for scalable, versatile, and cost-effective solutions, together with significant improvements in software-based emulation technologies, is expected to move the software segment forward. The capability of software-based emulators to simulate broad network conditions, examine efficiency, and promote effective testing in a virtual environment is expected to drive their use across industries, establishing them as the main catalyst driving growth in the global 5G network emulator market.Based on the solution the global 5G network emulator market is divided into UE & gNB emulator and Network emulator. The UE & gNB emulator segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. As 5G technology advances, the need for realistic and scalable emulation solutions for both consumer devices and network base stations for testing and validating 5G networks grows. By mimicking end-user devices and base stations, UE and gNB emulators provide a full testing environment for developers and operators to analyze the performance, reliability, and interoperability of their 5G networks. This market is projected to play a critical role in facilitating the seamless deployment and optimization of 5G networks as they become more widely available throughout the world.Based on geography, over the projected period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the market leader in the 5G network emulator market. First and foremost, the region is home to some of the world's largest and most technologically sophisticated economies, including China, Japan, and South Korea, all of which are at the forefront of 5G adoption and innovation. These nations' significant expenditures in 5G infrastructure development, along with a huge population base and rising smartphone penetration, result in a strong demand for 5G network emulation solutions. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region's complex and dynamic telecom ecosystem needs extensive testing and emulation to ensure the smooth integration and performance of 5G networks. The usage of network emulators is critical for extensive testing due to the complexity of network scenarios, varied deployment tactics, and diverse user behaviours. As the region's industries embrace digital transformation, the demand for dependable 5G network emulation solutions to test applications, services, and devices is expected to drive considerable development, cementing Asia-Pacific as the dominant market in the 5G network emulator sector.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global 5G network emulator market, that have been covered are Polaris Networks, Spirent Communications, Keysight Technologies, Simnovus, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Rohde & Schwarz, Synopsys, Inc., Aarna Networks, Inc., Fujitsu, Dualos.The market analytics report segments the 5G network emulator market using the following criteria:.BY COMPONENToHardwareoSoftware.BY SOLUTIONoUE & gNB emulatoroNetwork emulator.BY GEOGRAPHYoAmericas.USA.OthersoEMEA.Germany.UK.OthersoAPAC.China.Japan.South Korea.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Polaris Networks.Spirent Communications.Keysight Technologies.Simnovus.VIAVI Solutions Inc..Rohde & Schwarz.Synopsys, Inc..Aarna Networks, Inc..Fujitsu.DualosExplore More Reports:.5G Network Infrastructure Market:.5G Network Slicing Market:.5G Network Security Market:

