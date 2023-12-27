The Key Malware Trends In Q4, 2023, Report By ANY.RUN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a cloud-based sandboxing service, today released its Q4 2023 malware trends report. The report provides insights into the most prevalent malware types, families, and TTPs observed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The results are based on the analysis of 748,298 files and links submitted by users to ANY's public threat database in Q4 2023.

Top Malware Types in Q4 2023

.Stealers were discovered to be the most prevalent malware type in Q4 2023, as they experienced a 22.8% increase in instances from the Q3 results .

.Coming in the second spot, loaders saw a 23.4% decline in Q4 compared to Q3.

.Ransomware claimed the third place, with a slight increase from Q3 to Q4, followed by RATs and Trojans which both have seen significant declines in popularity.

Top Malware Families in Q4 2023

In the last quarter of 2023, Agent Tesla became the most common type of malware, taking over the top spot from RedLine.

.Agent Tesla had 1,769 instances in Q4, which was a 16% increase from 1,524 in Q3.

.RedLine, which was the most prevalent malware in Q3, dropped to second place with 1,586 instances in Q4, a 31% decrease from 2,312 in Q3.

.Remcos jumped to third place with 1,081 instances in Q4, a 40.0% increase from the 772 instances in Q3.

Top MITRE ATT&CK techniques in Q4 2023

.In Q4 2023, the technique T1036.005 decreased from 151,442 cases in Q3 to 98,578 in Q4 yet remained the most common one among attackers.

.Security Software Discovery (T1518.001) also saw a big decrease, cutting down from 108,077 to 53,690 instances.

.T1059.001, Command and Scripting Interpreter: PowerShell, increased from 7,715 instances in Q3 to 9,860 instances in Q4, suggesting that PowerShell is being increasingly used for malicious activities.

Learn more in ANY's blog post.

Veronika Trifonova

ANYRUN FZCO

+1 2027889264

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

YouTube