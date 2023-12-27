'May Your Superstardom Increases', Raveena's Wish For ‘First Screen Hero’ Salman

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) On his 58th birthday, Raveena Tandon wished her first on screen hero Salman Khan and prayed that his superstardom increases.

Raveena made her debut in 1991 with 'Patthar Ke Phool' opposite Salman. They were later seen together in the 1994 hit 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Raveena (49) took to Instagram, where she shared some pictures.

One picture was from Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan's wedding, another photograph showed them posing for 'Patthar Ke Phool', while another image showed Salman posing with Raveena's daughter Rasha, when she was little.

For caption, she wrote:“To my first hero @beingsalmankhan ... a very happy birthday, this year and many years to come, may your superstardom always increases.... Loadsa love always!!”

Raveena was recently seen in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, where she celebrated Salman's birthday along with the housemates.

The actress will next be seen in the Binoy Gandhi directorial 'Ghudchadi' starring Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Aruna Irani in key roles.

