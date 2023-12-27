5G Device Testing Equipment Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 11.50% To Reach US$1,717.963 Million By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the 5G device testing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.50%, between 2022 and 2028 to reach US$1,717.963 million by 2028.One of the key growth drivers to propel the 5G device testing equipment market is the rising demand for mobile testing devices. The factors that influence the increase in demand for mobile testing devices include technological innovations in mobile phone services, the number of new subscribers, and the number of model changes shipment of chipsets and mobile phones. Another factor that affects the growth of the 5G device testing equipment market is the growing 5G infrastructure deployment. The deployment of 5G technology requires an effective infrastructure to function on, which will require the necessary tests to assess bandwidth, network, efficiency, electrical signals, and other related parameters of a deployed infrastructure. For example, in December 2018, Nokia and Telefonica Deutschland completed their joint 5G innovation cluster in Berlin, which incorporated five sites in Telefonica's cluster network in Berlin. These sites were equipped with Nokia 5G Airscale radio and Wavence Microwave technology to test and measure the performance and coverage of 5G services in dense urban areas.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the 5G device testing equipment market. For instance, as of May 2023, Keysight unveiled its first midrange network analyser which delivers accurate and fast error vector magnitude measurements. This solution provided with a simplified test setup that can accelerate the characteristics of power amplification designs of 5G transmitters by 50%. The solution also provides other benefits such as an integrated upconverter, direct receiver access, and modulated distortion analysis software, simplified setup, and accurate and repeatable results.Access sample report or view details:The 5G device testing equipment market, based on the equipment type, is categorised into five types- oscilloscopes, signal & spectrum analysers , signal generators, network analysers, and others. An oscilloscope is an instrument that graphically displays the electrical signals and how the signals fluctuate over time. Whereas, a signal & spectrum analyser measures the magnitude of a signal against frequency within the fill frequency range of the instrument.The 5G device testing equipment market, based on the end-user, is categorised into two types- telecom equipment manufacturers, and ODMS/OEMS. Telecom equipment is devices that provide communication by transmitting, processing or receiving information through electronic means. ODMs (Original Design Manufacturing) and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturing) are types of labels where the design of the company and the manufacturing of the products are varied.Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the 5G device testing equipment market during the forecasted period. Some of the major countries in the world include the USA, Japan, South Korea, China, and Germany, which are growing at an increasing rate in the 5G device testing market. As per the information in the Organiser, the number of mobile subscribers is expected to rise by 400 million between 2022 and 2030, to reach 2.11 billion. As the number of mobile subscribers increases, the requirement for more efficient and accurate mobile devices will increase, which will fuel the growth of the 5G device testing equipment market in the forecasted period.The research includes several key players from the 5G device testing equipment market, such as Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, Intertek Group plc, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Spirent Communications, HARMAN International, and Teradyne, Inc.The market analytics report segments the 5G device testing equipment market using the following criteria:.By Equipment TypeoOscilloscopesoSignal & Spectrum AnalysersoSignal GeneratorsoNetwork AnalysersoOthers.By End-UseroTelecom Equipment ManufacturersoODMs/OEMs.By GeographyoAmericas.United States.OthersoEurope, Middle East and Africa.Germany.UK.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Anritsu.Keysight Technologies.Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.Intertek Group plc.HARMAN International.Spirent Communications.Teradyne, Inc.Explore More Reports:.5G Active Antenna Unit (AAU) Market:.5G NR RAN Market:.5G Network Security Market:

