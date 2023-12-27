Union Minister Ignites Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Flame In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Phagwara (Punjab), Dec 27 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Wednesday took part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Lakhpur village in Punjab's Phagwara, an official said, adding "the event signalled a significant stride towards comprehensive development".

The programme witnessed the live participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who interacted with beneficiaries nationwide, emphasising the government's commitment to fostering progress and inclusivity.

During the virtual engagement, PM Modi highlighted initiatives, echoing the government's dedication to enhancing citizens' wellbeing.

Notably, the Health Department showcased its commitment through informative stalls, providing valuable insights into ongoing health programs.

Additionally, a drone demonstration showcased the revolutionary potential of nano urea, demonstrating the government's commitment to cutting-edge agricultural solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Som Prakash said: "The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is more than a journey; it's a promise of holistic development. Today's event reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming the socio-economic fabric of Punjab and the entire nation." Among the stalls was one dedicated to the Ujjwala scheme, underscoring the government's efforts to provide clean cooking fuel to households.

The event served as a platform for citizens to engage with the initiatives aimed at their betterment, fostering a sense of community and government collaboration.

As the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra progresses, it is poised to catalyse positive changes, redefining the narrative of development in the region.

The government's proactive approach, as exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's live interaction, underscores the integration of technology and innovative solutions to empower citizens across the country.

