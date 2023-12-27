(MENAFN) In a teleconference with top commanders, Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu declared that the Russian military has successfully achieved its primary goal for 2023 – thwarting Ukraine's much-anticipated counteroffensive. Shoigu emphasized the effectiveness of defensive lines, high combat capability, and reliable military equipment as key factors contributing to the successful repulsion of Ukrainian attempts to advance.



The Defense Minister highlighted the dedication and skillful actions of Russian forces, describing them as acting selflessly to ensure the safety of the country and its citizens. Providing insights into recent developments on the ground, Shoigu noted that Russian forces are consistently securing more advantageous positions and expanding control over territories in all directions on the frontline.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had previously announced a shift in strategy in late November, acknowledging the end of the counteroffensive phase and revealing plans to focus on building fortifications. The initial counteroffensive, initiated in early June with the aim of severing Russia's land bridge to Crimea, concluded without success, prompting a change in approach by Ukrainian forces.



According to Russian estimates, Ukraine has incurred significant losses, with over 125,000 troops and 16,000 pieces of heavy equipment reportedly lost in its unsuccessful attempts to advance. Shoigu's announcement underscores the evolving dynamics of the conflict and Russia's strategic achievements in repelling Ukrainian military initiatives. The declaration also provides insights into the ongoing military operations and the broader geopolitical landscape in the region.





MENAFN27122023000045015687ID1107661480