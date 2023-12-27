Minister claims West applying ‘industrial espionage’ in Russia

(MENAFN) Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov asserted on Monday that Western countries are engaged in what he referred to as "industrial espionage," actively attempting to pilfer Moscow's military technology and, notably, targeting industry experts. In an interview with news agency RIA Novosti, Manturov acknowledged the historical context of such espionage activities but emphasized their persistence in the present and foreseeable future.



Manturov highlighted the multifaceted nature of these efforts, indicating that the focus extends beyond the theft of promising research and weapon specifications to actively recruiting and luring away Russian specialists deemed invaluable in the defense sector. The minister's remarks underscore the heightened competition and strategic interest surrounding Russia's defense production as the country undergoes what Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has described as "unprecedented" rearmament.



The minister's comments also touched upon recent security incidents, including the Federal Security Service's (FSB) announcement that agents had thwarted an attempt on the life of a top manager at a defense company. According to the FSB, the would-be assassin, a Russian national, had been tasked by "a Ukrainian terrorist organization." These incidents exemplify the intensification of security challenges surrounding Russia's defense industry.



Shoigu previously disclosed the substantial increase in the production of tanks, drones, and other weapons and ammunition, attributing the surge to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. The Defense Minister emphasized the industry's rapid modernization, citing the introduction of over 100 types of weapons and military hardware in a matter of months, a feat that previously took years of development and testing.



As Russia strengthens its defense capabilities, the alleged industrial espionage activities underscore the global competition for military technological advancements and the significance placed on acquiring expertise from industry professionals. The minister's comments shed light on the evolving landscape of geopolitical rivalries, where the quest for strategic advantages extends beyond traditional military strategies to encompass the covert acquisition of cutting-edge technology and human resources.





