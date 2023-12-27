Media reports Ukraine ready to decrease conscription age

(MENAFN) Ukraine is contemplating significant amendments to its military conscription laws, with President Vladimir Zelensky's government proposing a draft law that includes lowering the conscription age from 27 to 25, according to reports from local media outlets. The draft law, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) on Monday, also introduces electronic military summons, penalties for draft dodgers, and the abolition of the compulsory 18-month military service period.



As part of the proposed changes, electronic military summons would be sent to potential draftees online, including via email, marking a departure from traditional paper-based summoning methods. The legislation outlines penalties for those who fail to report to recruitment offices on time, with draft dodgers facing inclusion in the country's unified register of debtors. Individuals on this list would be subjected to various restrictions, including the denial of state benefits and services, the inability to obtain loans, travel abroad, or engage in transactions involving movable and immovable property.



The draft law further suggests abolishing the current 18-month compulsory military service period in Ukraine, with those currently undergoing such service set to be dismissed and transitioned to reservist status. Additionally, the proposed changes involve the removal of the "limited fitness for service" category during the medical examination of draftees. Under the existing laws, individuals in this category cannot be recruited during peacetime but are obligated to serve during times of war.



In a move aimed at enhancing military readiness, the draft law introduces basic military training courses lasting up to three months for individuals aged between 18 and 25 at all educational institutions across the country. This comprehensive overhaul of Ukraine's conscription laws reflects the government's commitment to adapting and modernizing its military practices to address evolving security challenges.





MENAFN27122023000045015687ID1107661478