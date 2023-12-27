Russia highlights upcoming image for BRICS

(MENAFN) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of preserving BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) as an association rather than transforming it into a formal organization with a secretariat. In an interview with Russian channel NTV, Lavrov stated that BRICS is not intended to become a full-fledged organization but rather functions as an association, describing it as a "future umbrella" symbolizing the collective initiatives of the majority of the world's developing nations.



Lavrov expressed the view that there is currently no interest in turning BRICS into a formal organization with a secretariat, asserting that such a transformation is not necessary, at least at this stage, and may not be needed for a relatively long time. He underscored the significance of BRICS as a platform that considers the interests of its member states and operates based on fairness, equality, and genuine consensus.



As Russia prepares to assume the presidency of BRICS in 2024, Lavrov highlighted the association's role as a representation of the collective aspirations of developing nations. The BRICS group, which aims to enhance cooperation and collaboration among its member states, has gained prominence as a platform for addressing global issues and promoting mutual interests.



Additionally, Lavrov contrasted BRICS with Western organizations, noting that there are no entities in the West that have fair rules ensuring equality and genuine consensus. He referenced a recent incident where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz allegedly suggested to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to "grab a coffee" during a crucial European Union leaders' meeting in Brussels to avoid vetoing a motion related to Ukraine's accession talks.



Furthermore, Lavrov highlighted that BRICS is set to expand its membership, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia joining the association starting January 1. However, Argentina, initially planning to join BRICS, has opted out, expressing reservations about economic ties with China and Brazil, and signaling an intention to pursue economic rapprochement with the United States and Israel.



